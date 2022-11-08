A three-mile stretch of Highway 42 between Green and Winston is planned to get a major facelift over the next year.
Initially proposed as a paving project, a number of safety features are planned, especially between the intersections of Carnes and Roberts Creek Roads west to Rolling Hills Road.
Following a traffic impact study in 2011-12, a number of recommendations were made for safety reasons on a stretch of the highway which has seen several serious accidents as well as traffic-related deaths since 2020.
The Oregon Department of Transportation has planned a public meeting at the Winston Middle School cafeteria, 330 SE Thompson Ave., on Nov. 15. At the meeting, scheduled for 5-7 p.m., representatives from the department will discuss their recommendations and will hear public input to learn of potential concerns around the project.
Concrete center barriers are planned in three areas along that stretch of Highway 42, as well as a four-way traffic signal where the highway meets the intersection of Rolling Hills Road and Grange Road.
"There are going to be positives and negatives," ODOT spokesperson Dan Latham said of the project.
The largest negative would impact residents from Emils Way to Rolling Hills living on the north side of Highway 42. Barriers are proposed to prevent those commuters wanting to travel toward the freeway from making a left turn onto the highway. Instead, they would have to follow Landers Avenue to the traffic light at Rolling Hills, or enter the highway traveling toward Winston and make a legal U-turn at the new Rolling Hills signal.
Those barriers will be designed to allow drivers traveling from Winston to turn left across the westbound lanes and onto Landers Avenue and Emils Way.
"We believe the barriers between Carnes and Rolling Hills will save lives," Latham said.
In addition to crashes, two people have died on Highway 42 West this year alone. In January, a motorcyclist was killed when he struck a car pulling onto Highway 42 from Landers Avenue. In September, a woman was killed when she was attempting to cross the highway to Landers Avenue and was struck by a car.
There are also safety improvements planned for the four-way traffic signals at Kelly's Corner and the intersection of Highway 42 with Highway 99S and Grant Smith Road.
"We’re seeing red-light runners and rear-end crashes at both intersections, and we think part of the problem may be related to the 'dilemma zone,' Latham said via email, relating to that split-second when a driver has to make a decision when an upcoming traffic light turns yellow. "When you’re approaching a signal and it turns yellow, you have to decide whether to go through the signal or stop. If you’re close to the intersection, you may not be able to safely stop before you enter it, so the best choice is go keep moving forward. If you’re further away, you won’t be able to make it through the intersection before the light turns red, so the smart and safe thing to do is stop.
"But there is an overlapping space – the dilemma zone – where you have to make a decision whether to stop or go, and this is where people can misjudge and make a wrong decision. They may risk running a red light and getting into a crash, or they may get rear-ended if they slam on the brakes too abruptly."
ODOT's plan to help alleviate the "dilemma zone" is to update hardware at those two signals as well as the new proposed signal at Rolling Hills Road. The upgraded system would be able to better monitor the spacing of cars and look for a "natural gap" in traffic before switching from green to yellow.
"The idea is to try to avoid switching to yellow when there are cars in the dilemma zone," Latham said. "The fewer cars in the dilemma zone, the fewer that will run red lights or that risk getting rear-ended by slamming on the brakes."
