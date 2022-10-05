A 44-year-old Roseburg man has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and hit-and-run after a Tuesday morning crash with took the life of a Myrtle Creek man.
Emergency personnel were called to Old Highway 99 South near the Shady Oaks Motel south of Roseburg to reports of a blue Toyota Avalon veering off the roadway and hitting a pedestrian before the car came to rest in a ditch.
Witnesses told Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies that after the crash, a man dressed in all black got out of the vehicle and began running toward Carnes Road in Green.
Seth Nathan Blix was identified based on a description of his clothing and was taken into custody without incident
A 50-year-old man, Samson Elijah Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The highway, including the milepost 120 onramp/offramp were closed for approximately 3 1/2 hours while the crash was investigated.
Blix was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on manslaughter and hit-and-run charges as well as recklessly endangering another person. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office was assisted by Roseburg and Winston police as well as the Oregon State Police, Douglas County Public Works, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
