GLIDE — Mott Bridge in the Umpqua National Forest North Umpqua Ranger District will be temporarily closed Tuesday for a biennial inspection.
The regularly scheduled inspection will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“This is a regularly scheduled bridge inspection that we are required do to,” said Steve Marchi, an Umpqua National Forest engineer. “Knowing the importance of this bridge to the public and residents in the area we have worked with the inspection company to open the bridge to traffic at set times throughout the day.”
There will be four opportunities to cross the bridge during the inspection, starting at 10 a.m. and then every two hours after. Drivers are asked to be cautious in the area.
