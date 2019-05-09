A Myrtle Creek woman is dead after a head-on collision sent two people to the hospital and left the two vehicles mangles on Highway 138E Thursday afternoon.
The driver of a red Mazda CX-5, Sherri Hu, 38, was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with very serious injuries, but later died, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
The driver of a Chevy 2500 pickup truck, a 17-year-old male whose identity has not been released by authorities, was also transported to the hospital but was later released.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police, and the male driver is cooperating. According to information posted on the police department's Facebook page, there is no evidence that either driver was impaired during the collision.
According to witness statements, the male driver was driving westbound before it drifted across the center lane and into the eastbound lanes. The male's vehicle then struck Hu's vehicle, which was traveling eastbound.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene, in the 3800 block of Highway 138E just before 3 p.m.
At the scene, Sgt. Jeff Eichenbusch, a spokesman for the Roseburg Police Department, said both victims were alive when they were transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
"It's a highway, it's straight and level and a lot of people are going faster than they should," Eichenbusch said.
The Oregon Department of Transportation kept a single lane open in each direction while both drivers were transported. Eichenbusch said the highway would remain open with one lane each direction during the investigation and reconstruction. It was eventually opened at approximately 7 p.m.
Emergency personnel from the Roseburg Police Department, the Roseburg Fire Department, the Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the scene of the crash.
