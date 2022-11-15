It’s 7:04 p.m. on a Tuesday in Green. A group of cars responds to the green light at Kelly’s Corner traveling toward Winston.
Just as those vehicles are achieving the legal speed limit, another vehicle pulls off of Landers Avenue in an attempt to cross traffic and enter the westbound lanes of Highway 42. A car in the left eastbound lane slams on its brakes, its rear end sliding in a narrow attempt to avoid a collision.
It’s a danger that the Oregon Department of Transportation is attempting to alleviate, and the reason for a community meeting Tuesday evening in the cafeteria of Winston Middle School.
That event occurred less than 30 minutes after an informational meeting was held and ODOT officials explained to residents its plan for a multitude of safety improvements along a three-mile stretch of Highway 42 between Interstate 5 and the South Umpqua River bridge.
More than 50 residents attended Tuesday’s meeting, expressing concerns about highway access but also, and most emphatically, speed.
Designs and explanations lined one wall of the cafeteria detailing the planned safety improvements on Highway 42 between Interstate 5 and Winston, which includes a proposed four-way traffic light at the intersection of Highway 42 with Grange Road and Rolling Hills Road.
Department spokesperson Dan Latham made sure that those in attendance understood that the plans which have been laid out are still in the design phase.
“We are here because we are good at what we do, but we aren’t perfect,” Latham told those attending the meeting.
Initially proposed as a paving project, a number of safety features are planned, especially between the intersections of Carnes and Roberts Creek roads west to Rolling Hills Road.
Following a traffic impact study in 2011-12, a number of recommendations were made for safety reasons on a stretch of the highway which has seen several serious accidents as well as traffic-related deaths since 2019.
Some of the proposed changes, include:
- Residents living north/northwest of Highway 42 on Emils Way, Landers Avenue, Jackie Avenue/Melody Lane and Heatherwood Lane would no longer have left-turn access onto the highway toward the freeway. Instead, those residents would have to turn right to a new four-way traffic signal at the intersection of Rolling Hills Road and Grange Road, with a legal U-turn allowing commuters to make their way back to the freeway.
- Concrete median barriers are planned in three areas along that stretch of Highway 42.
- There are also safety improvements planned for the four-way traffic signals at Kelly’s Corner and the intersection of Highway 42 with Highway 99S and Grant Smith Road.
Those wishing to mail comments to ODOT are asked to do so before the end of November. Those comments can be mailed to 3500 NW Stewart Parkway in Roseburg, 97470.
The project is planned to go to bid in October 2024 with construction anticipated to begin in the spring of 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.