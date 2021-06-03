One person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 138 East near Susan Creek on Thursday evening.
A preliminary investigation by the Oregon State Police said the crash happened near milepost 28 on Highway 138 East at approximately 5:30 p.m. Police said Adam Sherman, 47, was driving a Ford Taurus westbound when he drove off the road and struck a tree.
Sherman died at the scene. A juvenile passenger was flown to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield.
No further information was immediately available, but a more complete report was expected to be released Friday morning.
