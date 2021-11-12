A massive rockslide has forced the closure of Highway 138 West between the Yellow Creek recreation area and Tyee on Friday morning.
Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Dan Latham said that crews were attempting to clear an estimated 7,000 cubic yards of debris which is blocking both lanes of the highway. The original estimation of debris was between 500-800 cubic yards.
The slide was first reported shortly after 6 a.m., and cleanup is expected to last most of the day Friday.
The slide occurred in the area of milepost 11, just south of the Yellow Creek day-use area and boat launch near Kellogg. A local detour is in place for private vehicles, but it was unclear the plan for a detour for commercial vehicles already in the area of the slide. Commercial and recreational vehicles are advised to use alternate routes.
