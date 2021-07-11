The Oregon Department of Transportation announced roadway construction plans for the next upcoming weeks.
Various roadwork projects are planned on Interstate 5.
On I-5 between the Garden Valley Interchange and the Roberts Creek exit, 5 miles of road will be paved along with repairs and installations for sidewalk ADA ramps. Intermittent weeknight roadwork will cause lane, shoulder and exit closures.
Roadwork will continue on I-5 near Roberts Road. A 55-mph speed limit will remain in effect for all southbound lanes. Beginning July 18, northbound lanes will be closed at exit 113, Clarks Branch, for five consecutive nights, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured through the exit 113 off-ramp and on-ramp. A similar detour will happen for southbound lanes the following week.
There will be construction activity near exit 86, Quines Creek Road Interchange due to a culvert repair. Drivers are advised to watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the median. Work is expected to be completed by late July.
Near exit 80, bridge improvement work will cause intermittent lane closures on the local road under the I-5 bridges. This is a part of the seismic reinforcement project in southern Oregon. Other bridges scheduled for repair for this project include bridges at exit 58, the north Grants Pass interchange, and the Hillcrest Drive Bridge.
On Highway 38, a project is underway to replace the 1929 Scottsburg Bridge on a new alignment. Throughout construction, the old bridge will remain open at all times until the new bridge is completed. Main Street underneath the bridge is closed and drivers are advised to reach Scottsburg West Road from the Highway 38 intersection. Intermittent lane closures are expected.
On Highway 138E, drivers should expect delays up to 20 minutes on the North Umpqua corridor as crews work to remove hazardous trees from last summer’s Archie Creek and Thielsen wildfires. The highway is currently closed between Steamboat Creek Road and Slide Creek due to the Jack Fire that is burning land in a similar area.
Near milepost 76-80, contractors continue to remove hazardous trees from the Thielsen wildfires throughout July. Work is scheduled from Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers are advised to watch for flaggers and pilot cars.
