Oregon Highway 42 South is closed 5 miles east of Bandon after a massive chunk of the freeway collapsed Wednesday night after the week’s rain.
The closure will likely continue into next week, as crews work to repair the 50-foot section of the road that washed out.
Motorists traveling between Bandon and Coquille are encouraged to use U.S. Highway 101 and Oregon Highway 42, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman.
The washout occurred near a culvert that was blocked resulting in water pooling on the uphill side of the road. Heavy rains in the area washed large amounts of debris through creeks and culverts in recent days.
In Douglas County, more than 3 inches of rain fell within 72 hours, increasing water flow in some area rivers by more than 10 times what it was at the beginning of April. The heavy rain caused minor flooding near local streams and areas with poor drainage. In Lane County, some residents were evacuated due to high water levels.
Updated road conditions and more information can be found by going to tripcheck.com or by calling 511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.