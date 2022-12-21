Areas of freezing rain and a wintry mix is possible Thursday afternoon into Friday morning for parts of the region.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service have a Winter Weather Advisory in place from 1 p.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday for parts of northern Douglas County.
An Urgent Winter Weather Message said cold arctic air will funnel down from the Willamette Valley, into the far northern area of Douglas County. Cold air will remain in place while a warm front brings overrunning precipitation into the area.
Forecasters said this will bring the threat of freezing rain until the cold air is scoured out by southerly winds expected late Thursday.
Freezing rain could result in a thin layer of ice. This will be in communities including Drain, Elkton, Curtin and Scottsburg. It will also include portions of Highway 38 and Interstate 5 from Rice Hill northward.
Forecasters said ice will create slippery and hazardous road conditions, which may impact the Friday morning commute. This could create a slip hazard on walkways.
Ice accumulation is expected to be minimal, but there is uncertainty regarding exact amounts because it largely will depend on how fast the cold air scours out.
Drivers should slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination. Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility.
