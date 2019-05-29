A dump truck hauls dirt and rocks from the work site for the Interstate 5 exit 124 construction project in Roseburg on Tuesday. The project, which has been planned over the course of the past year, will bring the interchange up to current standards. The work will replace the traffic signals on both sides of the freeway, realigning West Bellows Street and the southbound ramps, adding turn lanes, constructing new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks and making other improvements, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Ian Campbell can be reached at ian@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. Or follow him on Twitter @MrCampbell17.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Michael Sullivan is a photographer for The News-Review. He can be reached by email at msullivan@nrtoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @MikeSullPhoto.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.