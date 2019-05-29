A dump truck hauls dirt and rocks from the work site for the Interstate 5 exit 124 construction project in Roseburg on Tuesday. The project, which has been planned over the course of the past year, will bring the interchange up to current standards. The work will replace the traffic signals on both sides of the freeway, realigning West Bellows Street and the southbound ramps, adding turn lanes, constructing new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks and making other improvements, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Work begins on Harvard Avenue highway intersection
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is a photographer for The News-Review. He can be reached by email at msullivan@nrtoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @MikeSullPhoto.
JANELLE POLCYN The News-Review
- JANELLE POLCYN The News-Review
