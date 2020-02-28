Jane Green has seen a thing or two during her 40-plus years as a travel agent.
Green, a manager at Fly Away Travel in Roseburg, was booking travel arrangements during the SARS outbreak in the early 21st Century and multiple Ebola outbreaks, including one in the Dominican Republic in 1995 that had an 81% mortality rate for those who contracted the virus.
That's why when she heard about the recent coronavirus outbreak — which as of Thursday afternoon had an estimated count of 82,000 worldwide who are infected — she wasn't about to hit the proverbial panic button, even with the threat that the most recent viral health threat could turn into a pandemic.
"They predicted that with all of the others, and it didn't," she said.
Green, who has worked at the travel agency since 1978, said her and members of her travel agency have answered multiple calls and emails from clients who have concerns about either making arrangements or travel arrangements that have already been made. Much is unknown about the virus, which has caused alarm for national media outlets and health officials alike.
And for good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Warning Level 3 for China, which recommends Americans avoid all nonessential travel to China, which is where the virus originated. And earlier this month, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global health emergency, which was followed by enhanced screening procedures at airports around the world.
Health officials have determined that older individuals with weakened immune systems are more prone to infection, and Green acknowledged that most of the clients she's spoken with fit that description.
"Some people want to cancel, some people want to know if their insurance will cover them and if they'll get their money back if they cancel, and some people simply want to reschedule until a later time," Green said. "The general belief is that this will either fade away or die down in another two months or six weeks."
Green said there are no travel restrictions or warnings for any other destinations and that the current flu season, which began on Sept. 29, has been much more of a cause for concern. The CDC this past week announced that of the estimated 280,000 diagnosed with influenza, 16,000 have died.
Closer to home, although no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, the Oregon Health Authority did confirm that 76 people are being monitored closely for the virus. Symptoms, which are similar to the common cold, can take up to 14 days to develop, though more severe cases lead to pneumonia, respiratory failure, or septic shock, according to the CDC.
But unlike the flu, a virus where many preemptively receive pre-season inoculations, no specific treatment has been developed for coronavirus.
"What it comes down to is that people are worried about the unknown," Green said.
(1) comment
In other headlines: Barber thinks you need a haircut; cobbler thinks you need new shoes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.