With Argentina’s thrilling victory in the 2022 World Cup, the country is enjoying some new interest as a tourist destination. If you’ve thought about traveling there, or to another destination in South America, here are some suggestions to get you started.
Buenos Aires, Argentina’s capital and the city that gave the world the tango, exudes a European charm. Popular attractions include Casa Rosada, or the “Pink House,” which serves as the office of the country’s president; Recoleta Cemetery, resting place of notables including Eva Peron; and Teatro Colon, a majestic opera house.
Plaza Dorrego is a historic square surrounded by bars and cafes that hosts an arts and antiques fair on Sundays. And you shouldn’t miss Iguazu Falls, a two-hour flight from Buenos Aires. Made up of 275 separate cascades spread across two miles, it’s one of the world’s most spectacular natural features.
Peru is a great choice for travelers interested in ancient history. Any trip to the country should include a visit to Machu Picchu, the remains of a sacred Inca citadel built in the 15th century high up in the Andes Mountains. This sanctuary includes squares, temples, water fountains, monuments and residences, all intertwined with the natural environment.
The surrounding area is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including hundreds of species of birds and butterflies. Peru’s capital, Lima, has gained a reputation as a leading culinary destination, with national favorites like the seafood dish ceviche. The Plaza de Armas, located in Lima’s historic center, is a good starting point for exploring the city.
For many travelers, a trip to the Galapagos Islands is bucket-list item. The islands’ isolated location, 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador, has made them home to an unusual variety of plant and animal life, including giant tortoises, sea lions, penguins and iguanas. But there’s more to see in Ecuador than the Galapagos.
Quito, the 16th-century capital, has a well-preserved Old Town, with bustling plazas, historic churches and museums. About two hours north, in the Andean highlands, Otavalo is renowned for its handicrafts and is the site of a popular harvest festival the first two weeks of September.
Brazil is well known for the bustling city of Rio de Janeiro. Rio loves to party, and knows how to do it well. The city’s famous beaches, like Copacabana and Ipanema, are centers of activity practically around the clock.
Keeping a watchful eye over Rio is the Statue of Christ the Redeemer. Completed in 1931, the Art Deco sculpture stands 125 feet tall, including its pedestal, and is one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. Take a train up Corcovado Mountain to its base for a breathtaking view of the city.
A trip to Brazil should include a guided tour of the Amazon rainforest, home to a diverse culture of indigenous peoples as well as a rich variety of plant and animal life.
