Rachael Pope arrives for a lunch meeting in downtown Roseburg. As she exits her vehicle, she pulls up the hood on her winter coat and snaps a photograph.
It is snowing unusually heavy for an April afternoon on Southeast Jackson Street.
“That didn’t bother me one bit,” she joked as she sat down to peruse the menu.
Pope’s feelings haven’t been hurt one bit during an especially wet two-week stretch in April as the newly minted public information officer for the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
Pope joined the association in late February and is getting her first real-world taste of working in the wildfire industry. Her only prior experience with wildfires was what she experienced firsthand growing up in southern California.
Two small fires on DFPA-protected lands over the past month have given her a chance to wade into the pool as it pertains to dispensing fire information.
“We had those small fires, but it was an experience going out to those and seeing how it works and putting together statements,” Pope said. “At least I could process what is expected, see the first and second steps and who to work with. It was good exposure.”
Pope and her husband, Skyler, moved to Douglas County after repeated visits to Skyler’s family in Myrtle Point, which is about as far as one can get from Huntington Beach, California, both socially and environmentally.
“Spending time up here, going back was getting harder and harder,” Rachael Pope said. “With what we could gain by relocating, it was worth taking the chance.”
Rachael Pope served for two years as the development administrator at CASA, and her skills — especially in the fields of retention, marketing and community outreach — are already beginning to serve her well as the new voice of the association.
“She has definitely hit the ground running,” DFPA staff forester Rory Collins said. “The only setback is she hasn’t come up through fire, but her other skills — public affairs and community involvement — really help her fit in with us. The fire part of it will come with time.”
Rachael Pope replaces Kyle Reed, who left the association after 19 years, the last 10 of which he served as the public voice of DFPA during fire season.
“Having him as a resource to develop in this role has been so helpful,” Rachael Pope said.
Although fire season in Douglas County typically begins around May 15, Rachael Pope will get her first taste of live fire during a six-day course scheduled in mid-June, one day of which will include wildfire suppression in a controlled environment.
