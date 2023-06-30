CANYONVILLE — The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation provided 85 charities with a total of $928,991 in grants Thursday during the semi-annual philanthropic award ceremony.
This marks the 26th year of grant distribution and is the largest amount of grants provided since the foundation’s first awards were presented in 1998.
About a 100 nonprofit representatives gathered at the Seven Feathers Casino Resort Convention Center in Canyonville to celebrate the second round of grant awards this year, filling the convention center with excited chatter and enthusiastic applause as funding was distributed. Some attendees traveled more than three hours to attend the event and accept their organization’s check.
“It’s really heartwarming that we were able to support so many nonprofits with these funds,” Carma Mornarich, executive director of the foundation, said. “They work tirelessly, they are dedicated, they are so committed to their causes and it just feels great to be able to support them.”
Fourteen Douglas County recipients were awarded a total of $140,446:
- Conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society of Myrtle Creek
- Empowering Community Hope/ Every Child Douglas
- Family Faith and Relationship Advocates
- Glide School District
- Riddle City Library
- Source One Serenity
- South Douglas Food Bank
- St. Francis Community Kitchen
- Umpqua Actors Community Theatre
- Umpqua Valley Arts Association
- Umpqua Valley Farm to School/ Thriving Waters
- United Community Action Network
- Winston Dillard School District
- Yoncalla School District
The foundation is an independent representative of The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians dedicated to supporting communities residing within Tribal lands through grants.
Since its establishment in 1997, the foundation has awarded over $23 million of funding to organizations covering basic needs, abuse prevention and intervention, health and wellness, education and community support. Eligible grant recipients must be charitable nonprofit organizations operating within Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lane counties that focus on maintaining strong community connections.
“At the foundation, we award grants based on a few guiding principles: no one should go hungry, every child should feel safe, education builds character and healthy bodies and healthy minds create a healthy community,” Carla Keene, chairman of the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, said.
CCUIF upholds the philanthropic mission statement “to offer assistance in programs that strengthen the quality of life for people in Southwestern Oregon,” according to its official website. This mission is maintained in part through the provision of recurring nonprofit grants and student scholarships that work to support the communities inhabiting the “seven county homeland territory” of the Tribe.
“You are nourishing the communities’ minds, bodies and souls, which makes stronger cities, neighborhoods and schools for all to live,” Keene said before awards were presented. “These are powerful missions and guiding principles that you all work toward everyday and they also represent the heart of the Cow Creek band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. It touches my heart very deeply, all of the work that you all do.”
CCUIF awards grants twice a year in January and June. January’s award cycle saw $785,806 granted to 69 nonprofit organizations.
“I love the giveaway day because the buzz in the room and the excitement seeing and listening to what all the organizations are doing,” Mornarich said. “By the end, you’re going to have this collective blanket of goodness that is wrapped around you knowing that all the people in this room are working really hard to make our communities a better place.”
The next round of nonprofit grant applications are due Sept. 1 and additional information can be found at online cowcreekfoundation.org/grant-information/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.