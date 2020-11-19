Police believe a medical issue may be to blame for a single-vehicle accident in which a pickup struck a telephone pole in the 2000 block of Northeast Stephens Street on Wednesday.
Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Roseburg police received a report that a white 2004 GMC 1500 had veered off the roadway and struck the power pole.
According to a report from the Roseburg Police Department, Earnest Alvis, 86, of Roseburg, was traveling south on Northeast Stephens. Witnesses reported the truck weaving back and forth between the two southbound lanes. The truck reportedly jumped the curb and struck a street sign before striking the pole.
The impact snapped the pole at its base and moved the pole approximately 4 feet. All traffic on NE Stephens was stopped for a brief time. Crews from Pacific Power arrived on scene and were able to conduct traffic control and to secure the pole.
The report said it appeared Alvis appeared to have had a medical issue, but he was not injured in the crash. His truck was a total loss.
