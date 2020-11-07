Abbie Malek didn't hesitate to say why she joined close to six dozen people on Saturday for a rally in Roseburg in support of President Donald Trump.
"It's not over, and we need people to realize that we've got a ways to go," said Malek, a Dixonville resident who, like many others, wore a "Trump 2020" hat to the rally. "We need to have integrity in something in our country. And for this vote, if you don't have it, what else is there? I mean, our state isn't in question, but who's to say any of these other states in question or whatever the final vote is, is even true?"
Malek was part of a group that waved United States flags along with red and blue Donald Trump campaign flags. They descended on the familiar spot on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in front of Fred Meyer grocery store, the site of multiple demonstrations and protests this year and countless others over the years.
The group wasn't alone. From Atlanta to Salem and Tallahassee to Bismarck, Boise and Phoenix, crowds ranging in size from a few dozen to a few thousand decried the news of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 general election after more than three exhausting days of vote-counting put the Democrat over the top. Skirmishes broke out in some places.
It was mostly a subdued but enthusiastic demonstration in Roseburg, with multiple cars and trucks driving by flying Trump 2020 flags to show support. It certainly wasn't the first time this conservative stronghold has shown its support publicly for the president — Trump parades with flags, posters and banners on at least 50 or more vehicles deep traversed Roseburg each of the past two Saturday mornings leading up to election day.
But what prompted this protest, aside from news of Biden's victory, were the events in the days leading up to it. Trump held substantial leads in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan heading into the wee hours of Nov. 3 before Biden began chipping away and making a comeback.
Early Saturday morning, The Associated Press, along with national television news networks like ABC News, Fox News and CNN, also called the race in favor of Biden. Trump, however, has claimed something has been amiss since his lead began disappearing and said as recently as Saturday morning he'd have won the election if only "legal votes" were counted.
Malek said that, along with multiple videos of poll watchers being turned away at counting facilities, led her to voice her opinion publicly on Saturday.
"Even with as much as Twitter is censoring, there still are very many different sources showing actual videos of fraud happening. We've seen videos of ballot watchers being told they can't come in to watch. The postal service people who say on video, 'This is what I saw happening.'
"When you see one or two things, you can say, 'Maybe it happened, maybe it didn't,'" she continued. "But when you see the 30 or more different things all doing the same thing that are different instances in different states, you've got to believe at some point that this is really shady."
The Trump campaign has filed five lawsuits in Pennsylvania, two apiece in Michigan and Nevada and one in Georgia, according to Time Magazine. One of the lawsuits in Pennsylvania asks "to intervene in an already existing dispute before the U.S. Supreme Court about whether ballots the state received after 8 p.m. on Election Day should count."
"We just want an election that's fair and legal, no matter who you voted for," Roseburg resident Tina Twarowski said.
Saturday's demonstration, however, was one by Douglas County residents who wanted their voices heard now. One was a Roseburg resident named Steve, who wouldn't give his last name.
Although there was only one incident where a man walking by got into a heated argument with a demonstrator, Steve said most of the people driving by were supportive. He also said several Biden supporters drove by and voiced their opinion, too.
"Do you know how many people I've had go by me and say, f--- off?" he said.
Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this report.
One of the benefits and rights of living in the U.S. is our ability to protest....peacefully. I commend people for demonstrating their civic responsibility even if I may not necessarily agree with their opinions. It's what truly makes America great.
