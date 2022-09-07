Riddle — What do a metal detector, fondue fountain, video-to-digital converter, a telescope and a croquet set all have in common?
They are all items that anyone with a Riddle library card can check out as part of a new “test before you invest” idea called the Library of Things.
“It’s just a way to kind of reduce wastefulness and not spend as much money on things you don’t need very often,” Riddle Library Director Katie Buxton said.
In all, a dozen different items are available with the goal of building up the collection as needs arise in the community. The current items were selected based on a survey of library patrons, high school students and Facebook followers.
“We came up with some items that other libraries have in their Library of Things that we thought sounded fun or useful and sent out the survey,” Buxton said. “And the people spoke.”
That community input was crucial, she said, as the library wanted to make sure it was meeting patron needs. The video to digital converter was one of the most requested items. The chocolate fondue fountain was most popular amongst teen voters. Not all of the items are hobby related, as the Library of Things does include a robot mouse coding set, Snap Circuits and other educational items.
“Riddle has a (high) poverty rate and libraries are there for everybody, but especially for the people in the community that maybe don’t have as many resources,” she said. “So I thought that having access to these things might be useful to the community.”
Each item comes in its own case, with copies of manufacturer instructions and an itemized list of everything included. Items can be checked out for 10 business days. As with any item checked out, patrons are responsible for paying the cost for any lost or broken items. That is one reason why Buxton tried to keep everything in the collection priced at $100 or less, so that patrons are not hit as hard financially if something goes wrong.
Buxton did a lot of the work for the collection as part of a class she is taking to obtain her master’s degree in library science. The class called for a research project for a new program or event. With approval from the library board, Buxton turned her homework assignment into a benefit for her library and community.
Most of the items included in the Library of Things were purchased thanks to grant funds. Some items, like the metal detector, were donated by community members. All items have been tested to ensure they function properly and library staff are familiar with how they operate.
All items in the Riddle Library of Things, the first of its kind in the county, became available for check out on Sept. 1.
“We hope that it is something patrons and volunteers, and anybody who has a Riddle library card, can find it useful,” she said. “I just hope our community likes it.”
