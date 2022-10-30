GREEN — Fall leaves land and crinkle on the ground alongside graffiti-covered bathrooms and picnic tables covered with moss and debris. Squirrels and songbirds are the active participants enjoying the only park within 15 miles.
Efforts are currently being made to save and restore Green Oaks County Park in the Green District. This park was closed at the recommendation of the Douglas County commissioners after requests from community members in 2014 due to the level of drug use, vandalism, homeless camps and safety issues at the park.
“Now, there is also the issue of all the downed trees from snowmageddon,” said Tamara Howell, a spokesperson for the county.
Green resident Mitch Chmelik is spearheading a Save Green Oaks Park event from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the parking lot at Ray’s market at 4601 Carnes Road.
“There is a younger community in Green, a lot of children and people with pets and there is no park around here,” Chmelik said. “We need some place for families to have picnics or a place to take their kids to play.”
Howell said Chmelik was given a 60-day period to develop a proposal to bring to the Parks Advisory Board meeting.
“We are more than excited to have this park reopened if they can put something together,” Howell said.
The topic is scheduled to be part of the Parks Advisory Board meeting Nov. 17. Chmelik is looking at the Nov. 6 event as the last shot to encourage public awareness and save this park for the community of Green.
“We got a quote from Cowboy Tree LLC in the amount of $25,000 to clear the dead trees and limbs,” Chmelik said. “They also told us they could chip the wood on-site to fill in walking paths.”
Cowboy Tree LLC co-owner Janette Kramer offered a $5,000 donation on the cost of the job making the total for the parks’ tree care down to $20,000.
“We would love to see the park restored and it would be an honor to be a part of it,” Kramer said.
The November event will include a food truck, bounce houses, local vendors and information booths as well as a petition for local residents to sign in an effort to save the park from being sold off by the county.
“We have looked into grants with the Ford Family Foundation and Pacific Power totaling $22,000 that is all for the park restoration if we can get the okay from the county,” Chmelik said.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
