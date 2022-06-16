The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested two men suspected to be involved with an illegal marijuana growing operation southwest of Round Prairie Tuesday.
Detectives were aware of a possible illegal growing operation in the area of 600 Raleigh Drive, located between Round Prairie and Myrtle Creek in the Willis Creek area of southern Douglas County.
During the execution of a search warrant on the property, 3,832 mature plants were seized and destroyed on site, with 13 samples kept for testing. Approximately 18 greenhouses were involved in the investigation, according to a document filed with Douglas County Circuit Court.
A tip from the Douglas County Watermaster indicated that a black Nissan Frontier may have had some involvement with the operation, and while DINT was executing its warrant, a detective spotted a similar-looking vehicle slowly approaching the property. The Nissan turned around and started heading back down the driveway, leading to a pursuit northbound on Willis Creek Road. Nearing a dead end, the Nissan reportedly pulled a U-turn and began traveling south back toward Raleigh Drive.
The Nissan ultimately pulled off onto a gravel pullout, where the driver was identified as Jesus Manuel Martinez Munguia, age 31. The passenger, Ezequiel Martinez Garcia, 42, was also detained.
Garcia, who spoke English, told an investigator that he had been at the property at 655 Raleigh Drive for roughly four days. He claimed that he was staying at the property and that it was his first time growing marijuana and “didn’t have much experience,” the court document states.
Garcia then reportedly asked the investigator if he was “in a little bit of trouble or a lot of trouble,” then followed with expletives which the investigator wrote “appeared to be out of frustration that he listened to his ‘friend’ in the first place to come to Oregon and grow marijuana.”
The passenger of the Nissan, Munguia, told investigators through an interpreter that he had been staying on the property for “about a month,” but that his truck and trailer were used to haul soil and other materials to the grow site. Munguia claimed that he would use his personal credit card to purchase the materials on the promise of being reimbursed.
Both men were lodged in the Douglas County Jail Tuesday, but had been released as of Wednesday afternoon. The News-Review was unable to confirm a reason for their release after reaching out to both DINT and the District Attorney’s Office.
