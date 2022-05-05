A Winchester man and Roseburg woman were arrested Tuesday after a game camera alerted homeowners to a possible burglary on a remote road near Tenmile.
After receiving an alert from the camera on their phone, one of the homeowners went to check on their Sibold Canyon Road property when they passed a red Ford Escape — a car unfamiliar to the area — traveling in the opposite direction. When responding deputies also encountered the same car on the single-lane gravel road, the driver reportedly took off at a high rate of speed, according to a court document.
A brief pursuit ensued when, at one point, the Escape lost control on Tenmile Valley Road, drove through three wire fences and a large grass field and collided with another vehicle while trying to pull onto Highway 42.
After the crash, the driver of the Escape, Jeremy James Acree, 44, of Winchester, began running from law enforcement, and ultimately was found hiding in a barn, where he was taken into custody. Acree denied running from any vehicle shortly before invoking his right to an attorney per Miranda.
His passenger, Samantha Larraine Elizabeth Bays, 28, told an investigator she had met Acree roughly a week ago and shared a physical relationship as well as “using drugs together,” the court document states. According to Bays, the couple was looking for a back road “somewhere out of sight to use drugs and have sex.”
Further investigation ultimately led to the recovery of a black game camera, a red X-box gaming system, computer parts with a purchase order listing the resident’s name as well as miscellaneous other stolen items.
Both were arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday. Acree faces a litany of charges, including second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and hit-and-run with property damage, with bail set at $40,000. Bays was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree theft, with bail set at $20,000.
