The two California men taken into custody by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team have been transferred to federal custody and their cases will be prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office.
Jose Izar, 40, address unknown, and Michael Scherer, 42, of Roseland, California, were arrested March 17 after DINT investigators seized four pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Myrtle Creek.
Both men were lodged in the Douglas County Jail and formally charged in Douglas County Circuit Court. Shortly before being arraigned on March 18, the Douglas County District Attorney's office was advised that the United States Attorney's Office would be assuming the case.
"We filed charges initially just to make sure they were held," said Deputy District Attorney Ian Ross, who is the assigned DINT attorney for the county. Ross said the county District Attorney's office had been coordinating with the U.S. Attorney up until minutes before the men were scheduled to be arraigned.
"The U.S. Attorney took the cases, so the state cases were dismissed right before they were arraigned," Ross said, adding that drug cases prosecuted at the federal level have the potential to carry more strict sentences than could be imposed at the state level.
Once the transfer of the case was confirmed, Izar and Scherer were released from the Douglas County Jail directly into federal custody.
