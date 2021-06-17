GRANTS PASS — Two Douglas County men were arrested in May on suspicion of committing an armed robbery at the Motel 6 in Grants Pass on May 15.
Grants Pass Department of Public Safety officers were called to the motel after a report of two men who had reportedly used firearms and physical force in an attempt to steal a motorcycle.
Grants Pass detectives determined that one suspect, later identified as Keith Allen Fullbright, 29, of Myrtle Creek, had held an adult male at gunpoint threatening to shoot him while the second suspect, Clinton Wayne Theall, 32, of Sutherlin, reportedly struck a sleeping female in the face with a firearm. The men then took the motorcycle back to Roseburg.
Both men were taken into Josephine County custody on June 7 with assistance from the Oregon State Police, Roseburg Police Department, Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Community Corrections.
Each man faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and unlawful use of a weapon-firearm. Theall also is facing a second count of unlawful use of a weapon, while Fullbright was charged with menacing and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
