Two Douglas County Jail inmates are accused of stealing “tens of thousands of dollars” in unemployment benefits while incarcerated.
Thomas Ivan Grimes, Jr., 40, of Eugene, and Kevin Wade Davison, 47, of Canyonville, are both under suspicion of attaining fraudulent unemployment benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program while in custody.
According to court documents, Davison was found to have applied for and received benefits from the PUA program, first while held at the Oregon State Penitentiary and later at the Douglas County Jail.
Through recorded phone calls from the Douglas County Jail, Davison had reportedly arranged to loan approximately $6,000 of the ill-gotten funds toward Grimes Jr.’s bail.
Meanwhile, Grimes Jr. was reportedly leaning on his father to contact other associates to apply for the benefits in order to raise the remainder of the $20,000 necessary to make Grimes Jr.’s bail.
The court document says that during one of the calls, Grimes Jr. told his father specifically he was “talking about the $20,000 in unemployment.”
Grimes Jr. was arrested in April 2020 after leading Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase from Rice Hill to Drain in a stolen pickup and had been in custody before posting $20,000 bail on Jan. 5.
On Jan. 21, Grimes Jr. was contacted by authorities in the parking lot of the Days Inn at 790 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, where he was taken into custody. Grimes Jr. told officers that he had learned about the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program from Davison while they were both in jail, and that Davison had learned how to go through the process from another inmate.
Davison has been in jail custody since Dec. 9 on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Grimes Jr. faces two charges of computer crime as well as attempting to commit a Class B felony, second-degree forgery, first-degree theft, and heroin and methamphetamine possession.
Davison currently is not facing additional charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.