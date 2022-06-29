Bail has been set at $100,000 for two men who reportedly threatened physical injury in an attempt to acquire a Curtin property.
Antionio Myki Lewis, 27, and William Louis Varick, 28, were both lodged in the Douglas County Jail Saturday after the pair reportedly injured another man in an attempt to get the man and another resident to sign over the deed to their property, according to a court document.
A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 400 block of Curtin Road shortly before noon Saturday to the report of a person who had been transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield with facial injuries.
The altercation between Lewis, Varick and the victim reportedly began early Friday morning. The three had agreed to start a marijuana business on the property, with Lewis living in the home with the victim and another person, and Varick living in a trailer on the property.
The victim told the investigating deputy that early Friday morning, Lewis and Varick insisted that the victim sign over the rights to the Curtin Road property, and that Lewis was armed, the court document states.
After refusing to comply, the victim said they were "pistol-whipped" by Lewis, which resulted in a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus wall and a laceration above the victim's right eye.
The victim was reportedly transported to the hospital at gunpoint and ordered to tell medical personnel that their injuries were suffered while breaking up a dog fight. The victim told the deputy that they received medical treatment while Lewis was in the room, according to the court document.
Varick denied being present when the victim sustained their injuries, but believed they came from the victim trying to break up a dog fight.
When the deputy attempted to interview another person living in the home, they were told that the account presented by the victim was wholly inaccurate. When this interview took place, the court document states that Varick was still in the home.
Varick left shortly after, and the deputy reportedly got an entirely different story: everything the victim had told the deputy was accurate, but the interviewee had lied because they knew both of the alleged suspects carried firearms and they feared for their life.
At around 2 a.m. Friday, the interviewee was ordered to sit on the couch with the victim, at which time the victim was reportedly struck in the face by the handgun. The interviewee reportedly was then forced to touch the firearm so that their fingerprints were also present.
Both men were arrested when the interviewee called 911 and reported that they believed the men were driving around Curtin, possibly seeking them. A separate deputy took both men into custody without incident.
Varick and Lewis are both charged with first-degree robbery, coercion and menacing. Varick also faces a third-degree assault charge, while Lewis is charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
