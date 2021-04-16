Two Roseburg men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempting to buy guns with counterfeit money.
Andrew Cary Easterbrook, 21, and Trevion Blaze Karcher, 19, were both charged with first-degree forgery and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument after attempting to buy guns from an undercover officer in the Walmart parking lot on Northwest Stewart Parkway, according to a police report.
Easterbrook reportedly had paid $1,200 in counterfeit money to buy an AR-15 rifle from Walmart on March 29. The officer noticed Easterbrook attempting to sell the weapon on a social media platform and agreed to purchase the rifle.
Easterbrook told the officer that the gun had already been sold, but agreed to meet and buy a couple of guns from the undercover officer. Expecting Easterbrook and Karcher would both attempt to use counterfeit money a second time, the officer set up the meeting.
Several officers and detectives met Easterbrook and Karcher in the parking lot, and Karcher was found to have 16 counterfeit $100 bills.
Karcher was also charged with unlawful purchase of a firearm. Easterbrook faces additional charges of first-degree theft, first-degree forgery and first-degree criminal possession of a forced instrument from the March case, which was handled by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
