State legislators may consider two proposals next month that would increase the protection of school superintendents and hold districts accountable for training board members.
Leaders from the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators and the Oregon School Boards Association introduced two proposals in response to recent news of some school boards firing school superintendents over political and ideological differences. In one instance, a superintendent in eastern Oregon was fired after enforcing the statewide mask mandate. Another one of the most high-profile cases involved the firing of the superintendent of Newberg Public Schools after the district voted to ban the usage of political symbols.
The first proposed legislation would bar school boards from taking action against superintendents in situations where the superintendent is following state and federal laws and emergency and executive orders. It would also prevent school boards from mandating superintendents to ignore or violate laws that apply to schools or educations services in the district.
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said he’s interested to see if this bill moves forward in Salem.
“What is clear to me as a superintendent, a parent and a community member, is that we need talented, committed people helping to lead our schools,” Cordon said. “If this bill helps get talented people to consider this important work, then it will be well worth the discussion.”
As current law stands, boards can vote to fire superintendents “without cause,” which means they can be dismissed for any reason. This legislation would require school boards to give one year’s notice if a superintendent is fired without cause.
The other proposed bill includes the creation of a temporary advisory board committee overseen by the Oregon Department of Education. This committee would be tasked with creating a framework for the training of board members and be in charge of holding schools accountable in training and completing self-assessments.
Micki Hall, who served on the Roseburg school board for three years, said it’s important for newly-elected board members to receive training.
“A school board member needs to understand how the district runs,” Hall said.
While some districts in the state already provide training for newly-elected board members, it is not mandated. The Oregon School Boards Association also provides training.
Hall said it seems like these two bills have been introduced to get state legislatures to put a stop to some of the disorder happening recently.
“It’s not slapping anyone on the wrist. It’s not telling people they’re wrong, “ Hall said. “It’s just saying here are some things we think we can do to make it better.”
The proposals could be taken up during February’s legislative session.
