Two Roseburg men were booked into the Douglas County Jail after a Roseburg police officer spotted suspicious activity in an alley in southeast Roseburg Wednesday morning.
The officer noticed two suspicious males in an alley behind the J&J Market at 1532 SE Stephens St. at approximately 10 a.m., according to a police report.
One of the men, Nicholas Bragg, 36, was inside a 1988 Toyota pickup which appeared to have been spray painted black. The pickup also reportedly had switched license plates. The officer also contacted Matthew Johnson, 44. Both men had outstanding arrest warrants.
During the investigation, the officer learned that Bragg had been using a GM key to start the Toyota, which had not initially been reported as stolen. Later in the day, a used car dealership in Roseburg reported to police that the pickup had in fact been stolen.
Bragg was lodged on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief in addition to an outstanding probation violation warrant.
Johnson was lodged on suspicion of third-degree theft and for a failure-to-appear warrant. Johnson was released later Wednesday.
