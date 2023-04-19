Two Douglas County nonprofits are among 48 organizations in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska to receive grants from the Avista Foundation, which is based in Spokane.
CASA of Douglas County Inc. and Douglas County Children’s Center each got $1,000, according to a news release from the Avista Foundation. The foundation awarded a total of $403,700, with grants ranging from $1,000 to $50,000.
The grants went to organizations that support health and human services programs for vulnerable populations.
CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a private, nonprofit agency founded in 1993 by local attorneys, a juvenile court judge and local youth service providers. The agency is based in Roseburg and serves all of rural Douglas County. It provides qualified advocates for children who have been abused or neglected and are now in foster care.
The advocates are entrusted to protect each child's fundamental right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect, and to learn and grow, according to the agency’s web site.
The Douglas County Children’s Center also operates under the name Douglas CARES (Child Abuse Response and Evaluation Services). The organization is located in Roseburg and was established in 1994 to help children who have experienced abuse or neglect move through that process. It does so by providing a child-friendly environment for assessment, advocacy, and crisis counseling concerning child abuse and prevention, according to the organization’s web site.
The Avista Foundation was founded in 2002 and since then has handed out more than $14.5 million in grants. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education and economic and cultural vitality.
It is a separate, nonprofit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.
“We’re pleased the Avista Foundation can continue to invest in community organizations that make such a difference in people’s lives,” Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO, said in the news release. “Supporting these grant recipients is impactful to them and those they serve.”
Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.