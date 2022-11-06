A police pursuit turned into a several-hour standoff/hostage situation Saturday night in a Green District neighborhood. Two people were shot during the overnight incident, which started with a traffic stop.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. According to deputies, the driver took off instead, driving out Lookingglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road.
Authorities say the vehicle's passenger, identified as Carlos Reyes Bernal, fled from the vehicle on foot and then fired at law enforcement officers. The officers returned fire, according to a sheriff's office report.
People who live in the neighborhood reported hearing multiple gunshots — at least 12 — yelling and a lot of police sirens.
Authorities say Bernal then entered an unsecured residence in the 100-block of Bunting Court, where he held two people as hostages as law enforcement attempted to negotiate and defuse the situation. One of the hostages, a minor, was later able to escape on their own.
During the standoff, residents in the immediate area were told to shelter in place, by authorities using text messaging to send out alerts.
Bernal was taken into custody shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, and was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg.
The second hostage, an adult female, was found alive in the residence but was also suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance for treatment.
As of 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the Douglas County Major Crimes Team had been activated and was said to be processing the scene. According to the sheriff's office, no further details will be released at this time.
According to jail records, Bernal, of Winston, is being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond. As of Sunday, he is facing one charge: attempt to commit murder or treason.
