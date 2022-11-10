REEDSPORT — Two-Shy Brewing was able to expand and open a second location at 473 Fir Ave. in Reedsport.
A grand opening was held Sept. 22 and the bar is currently open Thursday evenings and from noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“We’ve kicked around the idea of a second location for a while,” said owner and brewmaster Lyle Hruda. “Other opportunities did come up, but we didn’t want to be in Klamath Falls or anything. We love our community.”
Beginning in their garage back in 2009, Lyle and Danielle Hruda have turned homebrewing into an art form and a career.
“This is my art,” Lyle Hruda said, “and I get to make people happy by doing something that makes me happy, and what could be better than that?”
The original Two-Shy Brewing opened in Roseburg in 2010, and got full licensure in December 2012. They have also made an effort to become a part of the community.
“I am a mom and a member of the community,” Danielle Hruda said. “I love that we get to sponsor events and be a part of things in our community.”
The Hruda’s specifically chose to build in Reedsport with the community of Douglas County in mind.
“People come over here with their ATVs and camping gear, but it seems like this little corner of our county needs to be blessed,” Danielle Hruda said. “We are hoping to be a little part of that blessing and it feels like the right thing to do.”
The Hrudas purchased the building for the new brewery.
“We are already seeing snowbirds traveling south, stop in Reedsport at our brewery and proclaim they will be stopping back on the way north,” Danielle Hruda said. “We made our family trips to Winchester Bay when I was growing up, it is such a blessing to be back.”
Two-Shy Brewing is known as a family-run and community-focused organization. This lends itself to loyal and long-term employees.
“I had my two years here back in September,” said Adam Armstrong, an assistant brewer in Roseburg. “I really enjoy working in this environment. The team is good and the work is fun. I came from education where success is difficult to measure, but here you can tell when things are working.”
Christian Springman came into his work at Two-Shy Brewing as a fan of the atmosphere and beverages.
“I had a great job, Adam and I had been talking for almost a year before I came to work here,” Springman said. “I have only been here three months and I am pretty much still coming at this as a fan.”
With two Douglas County locations now ready to serve, Two-Shy’s owners are looking to the future with excitement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.