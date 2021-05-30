Two 16-year-old Roseburg boys were cited and released on suspicion of stealing a wheelchair from CHI Mercy Medical Center on Thursday.
The boys reportedly drove to the hospital in a pickup, where one boy went into the lobby of the hospital and stole the wheelchair, valued in excess of $1,000. The wheelchair was later recovered and after being cited, the boys were released to the custody of their parents.
