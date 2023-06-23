Where is Tyrone Powell?
That’s what law enforcement, court officials and even his own attorneys are asking about the man who made is accused of swindling land from an elderly Elkton widow before vanishing from sight last fall.
At a hearing Tuesday his two court-appointed attorneys, Jessica Sacharow and Gina Marie Stewart, asked Circuit Court Judge Robert Johnson to be removed from the case.
Johnson ultimately sided with Sacharow and Stewart, ruling that Powell be given new legal representation.
Communications between Powell and the attorneys had broken down even before Powell skipped a Nov. 30, 2022, hearing, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, Sacharow told Johnson.
“We could try the case, but I don’t know if Mr. Powell would be willing to communicate with us,” Stewart said. “I don’t know if he would want us to be his lawyers.”
Authorities say Powell is a con artist who tried to steal 30 acres from an Elkton woman who said she thought she was helping him perform nonprofit work on behalf of veterans. Authorities also said Powell faked having cancer in an effort to steal the land.
He was arrested in February 2021 and faces seven felony counts, including aggravated theft, identify theft, perjury and failing to appear.
Authorities said Powell had been swindling individuals and corporations for years, often through phony nonprofit organizations he claimed to run. He operated at least a half-dozen fraudulent nonprofit organizations under such names as “The Missing Piece Foundation,” “True Story World,” and “Love,” authorities said.
Those fake nonprofits accepted donations from individuals and corporations, but Powell either kept, discarded or sold them, police said.
As Powell’s case lingered here, he appeared to grow worse physically and mentally.
In February 2022, Powell, was found unfit to stand trial by staff at Oregon State Hospital. The following month he was released from jail to await trial. Shortly after his release he was seen living among the homeless in a tent near the Stewart Park duck pond.
Powell’s last known address was in Cottage Grove. He currently has no scheduled hearings, court records show. Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann said efforts to find him persist.
“I spoke to law enforcement yesterday and they’re still looking for him, and we hope he will be back in custody soon,” Eichmann said.
Sacharow and Stewart made a similar motion to be removed from the case in spring 2022. Judge William Marshall ruled against the move, saying he was reluctant to bring in new attorneys considering the length and complexity of the case.
Johnson cited similar concerns Tuesday, and said a lack of public defenders might drag the case out even longer should he remove Sacharow and Stewart. The attorneys work for the Roseburg law firm Arneson, Stewart & Styarfyr, PC, which is under contract with the Oregon Office of Public Defender Services to help provide low-cost legal services.
Sacharow said that the public defender’s office requires that attorneys be withdrawn when a defendant has been on warrant status for at least six months.
