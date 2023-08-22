MYRTLE CREEK — U.S. Representative Cliff Bentz greeted constituents and showcased a PowerPoint in the first town hall event he's hosting in his Congressional break.
The Republican legislator was joined by his staff, State Rep. Christine Goodwin, Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman and Tom Kress, Rep. Virgle Osborne, Rep. Court Boice and Sheriff John Hanlin on Monday morning in the gymnasium at South Umpqua High School in Myrtle Creek.
Freeman opened up the town hall event by introducing Bentz to the about 40 people in attendance.
“I’m Tim Freeman, I’m one of your county commissioners but you’re not here to listen to me today,” Freeman said. “This is one of those unique, wonderful mornings where I get to introduce one of my great friends.”
Bentz represents Oregon’s second Congressional district, spanning across 20 different counties in north, east, central and southern Oregon — a space he said occupies three-fourths of the state. He identifies as a “right-to-life candidate,” a second amendment supporter and a “huge supporter of veterans.”
“I’m so happy to actually have the opportunity to represent a portion of your wonderful county and to have this opportunity to share a few things with you about what’s going on in Washington D.C.,” Bentz said. “I couldn’t be happier to have this job now or happier to have served in the Oregon legislature.”
Bentz serves on two committees: the House Natural Resources Committee, where he is the chair for the Subcommittee of Water, Wildlife and Fisheries, and the House Judiciary Committee. He said in his time since being elected into Congress, he has worked on, and closed, 3,915 cases.
After his presentation informing constituents of the work he has been taking care of in Washington D.C., the floor was opened up for attendees to ask questions. The first question posed asked, “Where are we at with the southern border?”
“The challenge we face on the border is primarily by the way that the Biden administration has chosen to address asylum,” Bentz said, explaining that asylum seekers must experience a credible fear of harm in order to obtain refuge in the U.S. “That asylum hearing, currently, you’re going to wait between three and seven years before you have a hearing and that is after we have put almost double the amount of money that we have put into judges hearing asylum cases.”
Further comments presented for Bentz urged that the U.S. should remove itself from the United Nations.
“You can bring a bill to withdraw from the United Nations through the House but it will never go through the Senate or Biden would veto it,” Bentz said. “That’s been the case with many of our bills.”
Another constituent stated that he felt as though Congress was “not doing its job,” and asked, “All these issues that are coming up, I keep hearing ‘even if we do something in Congress, the Senate won’t do anything about it,’ so does that give you the OK to not do your job because you’re afraid the Senate’s not gonna do it?”
“We’re not afraid of the Senate, I’m trying to tell you how it is. We’re bringing the bills, we’re passing them across the floor and there they sit,” Bentz said. “I’m not going to sit here and pretend I’ve passed something when it hasn’t made its way through the Senate and hasn’t been signed by the President, so we’re doing our job.”
Bentz heard and responded to questions and comments until the full hour of allotted time was complete.
Bentz would host a town hall Monday afternoon at the Anne Basker Auditorium in Grants Pass and a town hall Tuesday morning at the Jackson County Expo Padgham Pavilion.
