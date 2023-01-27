United Community Action Network hosted the local “Point in Time” count Thursday, with volunteers from multiple organizations traveling across Douglas County to collect a count of the county’s unhoused population.
Jess Hlavinka, who works with UCAN and helped coordinate the event — which also featured a hub of resources for unhoused people held at the First Presbyterian Church in Roseburg throughout the day — said volunteers from Adapt, Team Smiles, HIV Alliance, Onward Roseburg and other organizations participated in the annual count.
“We have staff going into camps in Roseburg, south county, up in the Drain and north county area, Hastings Village in Sutherlin,” Hlavinka said. “We’re just trying to count everybody we can find and get them the resources they need.”
Hlavinka said volunteers distribute surveys on paper and through an app to help gather demographic information about the unhoused population.
“It’s just about having a conversation with the clients, asking them how long they’ve been outside,” Hlavinka said. “’Are you living unsheltered? Are you couch surfing?’ And then explaining what resources would help them either end up housed successfully, or find what they need while they’re out there waiting to find housing.”
Shaun Pritchard, executive director of UCAN, said the count is vital for funding allocations that come from the state and federal level. Those funds combined with the data help the organization direct resources to the programs that provide the best return on investment.
“Because of COVID, we really feel like there’s been an undercount in the last couple of years,” Pritchard said. “We’re hopeful that this year will show a more representative count of what the population is here and in Douglas County.”
The central event held at the First Presbyterian Church featured numerous resources for unhoused people — Goodwill provided free winter coats, Aviva Health provided free vaccinations, Rogue Food Unites paid for a local food truck —Relished Gourmet Dogs & Dough— to provide free hot dogs and soda to those in attendance and Will Moon, owner of Syndicate Barber in Roseburg, gave free haircuts.
“I’m just doing it to give back,” Moon said. “It’s a good way to be with the community, helping out in a different way than just giving money.”
Susan Saucedo, who lives at the UCAN Navigation Center in Roseburg with her grandson Charlie Phillips, came to the event.
“He needed a haircut really bad,” she said of Charlie. “When people like this in the community help, it’s really nice.”
Tom Reitz, who owns Relished Gourmet Dogs & Dough, was happy to make food for those in attendance.
“It’s great because it gives me an opportunity to give back to the community, those less fortunate, and let them have a hot meal,” Reitz said. “I love doing events, you get to meet new people, see people I’ve met at my food truck previously. Everybody is just so nice. You know, when you roll up with a food truck, everybody’s like, ‘Yeah!’”
Jack Davids, a Roseburg man, was able to receive his second COVID-19 booster shot at the Aviva Health pop-up clinic.
“It’s important to reach people that don’t always have the ability to come into brick-and-mortar clinics,” said Sallie Dean, the public health vaccine manager at Aviva Health. “We can go to where they are to serve and meet their needs at their location.”
Alyson Pinkelman, public health programs coordinator for Aviva, said, “We want to make them feel like they’re cared for, and they matter.”
The event at First Presbyterian Church lasted through Thursday afternoon, but the process of collecting and aggregating the data from the county-wide Point in Time count could take days, with Hlavinka and Pritchard estimating that UCAN will have final number of the unhoused population by next week.
“I think my biggest hope is just to let people know what’s out there,” Hlavinka said. “There’s always a hope that we’ll get more funding, more resources and more ways to help them, but for what we can do now, I think it’s really big to just let people know that we’re here, and they can come to us for help.”
