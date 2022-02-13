As the community continued to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Umpqua Community Action Network’s budget to assist increased and the nonprofit added staff to meet the people’s needs.
“COVID relief programs over the last two years have challenged our service delivery capacity and UCAN has met that challenge at every turn,” Executive Director Shaun Pritchard said. “Our agency has gone from a $19 million annual budget to over a $40 million annual budget. This has translated into the hire of over 100 new employees.”
The agency also expanded its service area from the traditional boundaries of Douglas and Josephine counties, by serving programs in Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties.
UCAN serves the community in several different ways, including help with education, nutrition, housing, Medicare outreach and enrollment, tax assistance, weatherization and home-visiting programs for vulnerable families and children.
In 2021, UCAN’s Head Start program served 511 children ages 3 and 4, to help them get ready to succeed in kindergarten. The children also received breakfast, lunch and snacks, vision and hearing screenings, and special needs screenings.
The nonprofit also continues offering new services such as the Baby Bounty Program, which provides free diapers, wipes and safety items to families with infants.
The Women, Infant and Children program helps an average of 3,000 households a month in Douglas County with nutritional education, free foods, breastfeeding education and support, health screening, dental checkups and basic hygiene and safety items.
Feeding Umpqua, the regional food bank for Douglas County, distributed 2 million pounds of emergency food in 2021 to a network of 17 pantries, seven community kitchens and shelters and seven additional partners. This means that 105,753 meals were served to people and 22,230 food boxes were prepared.
This year the agency also partnered with others to operate emergency shelters in both Josephine and Douglas County on extremely cold nights in December 2021.
“We had hoped that we had seen the worst impacts of COVID in 2020, but unfortunately that did not come to pass,” Pritchard said. “And the housing shortage is really making matters much more difficult for households we serve. Needs will remain high regardless of the direction the pandemic goes this year. We will continue to work closely with local funders, donors and partner agencies to best meet this need.”
UCAN’s housing stabilization service department serves Josephine, Douglas, Coos and Curry County. Between June and December, the agency distributed about $10 million in rent assistance.
“We continued to innovate our approach to delivering services to meet soaring needs, as COVID hindered direct office operations,” Pritchard said. “To help thousands avoid eviction, we opened a rent assistance call center, and staffed it with many local residents familiar with barriers local households face in making rent payments.”
Throughout 2021, 1,662 households received emergency rental assistance, 216 households received shelter, 566 received secure housing, 5,152 individuals avoided eviction, 1,356 households received eviction counseling and 84 received tenant/landlord mediation. UCAN also housed 276 individuals in their transitional and permanent affordable housing units.
The department also helped 576 individuals quarantined due to COVID-19 with services ranging from food deliveries to addressing housing needs, to help them isolate during the pandemic.
UCAN’s Energy Assistance staff helped 3,410 households with utility bills, including 1,790 who had past due bills.
UCAN was also able to provide 15,701 rides so Medicaid patients could attend healthcare appointments.
“Our hope for 2022 is that the impact of the pandemic lessens and we can return to some normalcy in running our programs; allowing us to improve our core programs and providing us an opportunity to bring forward some new initiatives,” Pritchard said. “The staff at UCAN are fatigued from administering pandemic-related programs over the last two years, on top of our normal programs. We do the work though because we care about our communities. We are grateful for all of the support that we have received from donors and the words of encouragement that have poured into UCAN over the last two years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.