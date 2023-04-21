WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College hosted a Career Technical Education signing day Thursday which provided high school students a chance in the spotlight when committing to a college or university.
CTE signing day is a national event where high school students are invited to colleges to sign a letter of intent.
Twenty-eight students signed letters Thursday, with students from all over Douglas County looking at prospective careers in industries like engineering, computer science and business administration.
Landon Evans, of Sutherlin High School, signed a letter of intent to UCC to study engineering. Evans said he hopes to transfer to Oregon State University to explore the opportunities that come with the engineering industry.
“I’ve always liked building things and I think that engineering is something that has been in my family for a long time," Landon said. "I am excited about it, so whatever it holds I am open to many different kinds of careers."
In total, 12 programs accepted letter of intent from students. These programs included psychology, criminal justice, forestry and paralegal studies. Approximately 80 community colleges and trade schools across the country participated in the event. Each school hosts a signing day with the option to stream the event online.
UCC combined the signing with an open house, where nearly every program was on full display for students to see. Prospective students were able to tour facilities and gain first-hand information about programs they are interested in.
“At the open house students can explore, ask question of the faculty that are here and they can come in and see inside the buildings,” said Suzi Pritchard, spokesperson for the college. “Like the nursing science center has a full nursing area, simulation lab, like a mini hospital.”
The welding shop displayed the different kinds of tools they use while the automotive program showed off a brand-new simulator that allows students to work on electric vehicles without the risks.
The vast array of topics that encapsulates the business school was exhibited, professional firefighters brought their trucks along, and other programs had information available for prospective students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.