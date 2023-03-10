Umpqua Community College students will be offered six new certificates and two new degrees, following a vote by the school’s board of education at its regular meeting Wednesday evening.
All but one of the courses will be offered beginning with the summer session. Courses toward a practical nurse certificate should begin next spring, school officials said.
“They’re all starting pretty soon, except the practical nurse program, which has to wait a year,” UCC President Rachel Pokrandt said.
The new programs are:
Phlebotomy certificate: This seven-credit, two-term certificate is designed to teach students to work as phlebotomists in the field, making $16 to $19 an hour. The certificate has been highly requested by our healthcare industry and is a great way to enter the allied healthcare field, school officials said. Students will work at clinical sites throughout the area.
Medical assistant certificate: A 45-credit, one-year certificate designed to get students working in the field of medical assisting, where they are expected to make between $30,000 to $43,500 a year. School officials said the certificate has been widely requested by local healthcare partners.
Practical nurse certificate: This certificate is equivalent to the first year of the school’s registered nursing program. It is 30 credits in length and is intended to lead to a job as a licensed practical nurse, making between $48,000 to $50,000 per year to start. School officials said the certificate will fill a “huge need” in the community, and will be able to put 64 students to work each year. The program is in “direct response” to local healthcare providers, Pokrandt said.
“Some of that is because of a shortage of nurses,” she said. “Hospitals are looking at a team approach again.”
Mechatronics certificate: The school’s first entry into the emerging field of mechatronics, which combines robotics, electrical systems, and advanced manufacturing. The program will begin with a 42-46 credit certificate, which is the first year of the two-year degree. School officials said they are eager to turn this certificate into a two-year degree if theirs is enough interest. The program already has the support of several local companies, including 7 Robotics, Convey, Roseburg Forest Products and many more, school officials said.
“It is really a broad spectrum, really hands-on,” said school board chair Steve Loosley. “It’s such a cool program.”
Associate of science, exercise science: This transfer degree will pave the way for students to transfer to university and pursue careers as coaches, athletic trainers, exercise scientists, nutritionists, physical therapists, pre-med and more.
“This is a program that is really appealing to our athletes,” Pokrandt said.
Water quality treatment pathways certificate (15 credits), water quality treatment certificate (27 credits), and the associate of applied science, water quality treatment (91 credits): This coursework is intended to prepares students to enter the field of water quality and progress through to water operator certification. School officials said this is a a desirable career with a median annual salary of more than $60,000 in Oregon.
“We’re expecting students from all over the place…and we think it’ll be really popular,” Pokrandt said.
She also said the school listed the potential wages associated with each program for a reason: “We want to make sure we’re spending money on programs that will lead to family-wage jobs for our students.”
The school board on Monday approved a resolution authorizing Pokrandt or a designee to enter into an agreement to purchase real property in an amount not to exceed $2 million. School officials have not said which properties they are looking at.
(1) comment
Hey. Didn't they offer some of those things before?
