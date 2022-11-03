You may have noticed while attending Blocktober Fest or the Neewollah celebration the plethora of Umpqua Community College student-athletes setting up canopies or helping vendors prepare for events.
UCC student-athletes all participate in the Champions in the Community volunteer program.
“We have some 200 kids that participate,” said Craig Jackson, UCC athletic director. “Over 80% of our athletes come from out of the area so this program is a good opportunity for the kids to learn about the community they might become a part of after graduation.”
Student-athletes are encouraged to put the Helper Helper application on their phones. Through this app the students are given a myriad of volunteering opportunities to choose from and participate.
“We helped at Blocktober Fest setting up the speedbumps that cover the wires crossing the streets and helped set up canopies,” said wrestler Dylan Dahling, “but we also have helped people move into their apartments and on our Day of Service event I cleaned tables and served food.”
As a new freshman, Dahling has plans of attending a four-year university following the wrestling path after graduation from UCC.
“Honestly, it is a fun thing to be out in the community and to see the growth and help keep that growth going," he said.
UCC student-athletes also participate in the Champions Read program which takes books to Winchester and Green elementary schools where the athletes read to the children and then provide each child with a copy of the shared book.
“Back when I lived in Vegas, I did this volunteer thing where we would purchase and wrap toys for children who could not afford them,” said baseball player Dominik Tavares. “I am humbled doing this work. It makes you take a step back and look at the things you have in your life. It helps you not take things for granted.”
Tavares plans to transfer to Cal-State Fullerton on a baseball scholarship with the dream of becoming a professional baseball player but has a fallback plan.
“My dad and I have been looking into helping kids that cannot afford it to go to the big baseball camps that have scouts,” Tavares said. “Those are where you to go to be seen if you want to go pro, we want to help kids get into those tournaments.”
While there are no specific individual requirements for student-athletes participation level in the volunteering programs, UCC averages around 2000 volunteer hours each year, according to Jackson.
“There is a little bit of a competition between the groups to see who gets the most hours,” Jackson said. "We also offer a scholarship for the individual with the most hours at the end of the year.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
