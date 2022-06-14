From left to right, Danielle Haskett, dean of learning and support at UCC; Jeremy Sinur UCC student; Juan Barraza, Director of Student Innovation, PSU Center for Entrepreneurship; and Vincent Yip, UCC instructor.
For the first time, a team of students from Umpqua Community College will compete in a statewide inventor's competition. Team UCC will join the 6th annual InventOR collegiate challenge on June 24.
Devin Black, Hector Ricardo, Jacob Hastings and Marie Vallens will present their prototype to grow food in vertical settings at the competition.
"Their prototype is not only creative but solves a real need in today’s world," Danielle Haskett, the dean of learning and support services at UCC, said in a news release. "We couldn’t be more proud of Team UCC.”
The team will compete at the InventOR finals, which will be held at Rogue Community College’s Grants Pass campus. The winning team will take home $30,000 in prize money, along with the mentorship and resources that are needed to help take their inventions from concept to commercialization. All other teams will receive $2,500 to help advance their prototypes.
“We are doubling down on efforts to support the next generation of Oregon collegiate inventors and entrepreneurs,” said Juan Barraza, the director of student innovation at the Portland State University Center for Entrepreneurship, said. "Each one of them is hard at work in solving the problems that affect our communities. Utilizing sound science and engineering, they will be creating the next wave of enterprises that will fuel Oregon’s economic development for years to come.”
Invent Oregon encourages young inventors to create a technology or resource that serves the community. Twenty teams are expected to participate in this year's competition.
