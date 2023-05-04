UCC to host STEAM Extravaganza Saturday WILL GESCHKE The News-Review Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Author email May 4, 2023 May 4, 2023 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College will be hosting a STEAM Extravaganza from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.The extravaganza will include booths featuring community partners and volunteers with hands-on, interactive activities, including a "Take-Apart" station, makerspaces, robotics, videography and more.According to UCC spokesperson Suzi Pritchard, the goal is to expose local youth and the community to all aspects of STEAM and familiarize the community with the STEAM Hub.Multiple departments at UCC will be featured at the event, including technology, physics, geology and engineering.The annual event is free to the public and free lunch will be available to visitors from the Friendly Kitchen, the new cafeteria on the UCC campus. Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Engineering Math Science Art Technology Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. Author email Follow Will Geschke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Roseburg man arrested on second degree murder charge New addition to downtown: Food n Beverage Umpqua Athletics wins Nevada cheerleading compeititon 'Seams Like Home', annual quilt show, draws hundreds to Douglas County Fairgrounds Brilliant yet somber: Museum debuts Archie Creek Fire exhibit Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Double-A Southern League Glance Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance Double-A Texas League Glance High-A South Atlantic League Glance Double-A Eastern League Glance
