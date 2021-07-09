Umpqua Community College will reopen its campus for students on Monday, the college announced Thursday.

For the first time in 15 months, students and prospective students will have in-person access to campus advisors, library and the campus store. Face masks and social distancing are no longer required.

Rachel Pokrandt, the college’s incoming president, expressed gratitude in a press release from the college.

“We truly appreciate the community and our students for standing by us through this extraordinary time,” Pokrandt said. “We are excited to welcome students back to campus now and look forward to fully serving the community very soon.”

The college will continue working with student needs and offer a variety of courses to ensure all credit requirements are met. This includes online, remote, hybrid and in-person classes.

All summer programming that was planned earlier this year will stay in effect, and the swimming pool will only be open for swimming lessons.

The campus was last open to all students during finals week for winter term in March 2020.

UCC hopes to welcome back community events on campus by Sept. 1.

Madison Temmel is the Charles Snowden intern at The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel

@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Madison Temmel is the Charles Snowden intern at The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mike
Mike

Will vaccinations be required for students and staff starting the fall term like nearly all other colleges in Oregon?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.