Umpqua Community College will reopen its campus for students on Monday, the college announced Thursday.
For the first time in 15 months, students and prospective students will have in-person access to campus advisors, library and the campus store. Face masks and social distancing are no longer required.
Rachel Pokrandt, the college’s incoming president, expressed gratitude in a press release from the college.
“We truly appreciate the community and our students for standing by us through this extraordinary time,” Pokrandt said. “We are excited to welcome students back to campus now and look forward to fully serving the community very soon.”
The college will continue working with student needs and offer a variety of courses to ensure all credit requirements are met. This includes online, remote, hybrid and in-person classes.
All summer programming that was planned earlier this year will stay in effect, and the swimming pool will only be open for swimming lessons.
The campus was last open to all students during finals week for winter term in March 2020.
UCC hopes to welcome back community events on campus by Sept. 1.
(1) comment
Will vaccinations be required for students and staff starting the fall term like nearly all other colleges in Oregon?
