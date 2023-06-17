Eastyn Culp (left) competes with Jason Bell as they attempt to knock over ping pong balls with water guns Friday before the Umpqua Community College graduation ceremony held on the UCC campus in Winchester.
Eastyn Culp (left) competes with Jason Bell as they attempt to knock over ping pong balls with water guns Friday before the Umpqua Community College graduation ceremony held on the UCC campus in Winchester.
WINCHESTER — The roads leading to Umpqua Community College were lined with parked cars Friday evening as hundreds flocked to the campus to celebrate with the class of 2023 as they received their diplomas, certificates and certifications.
Nearly 250 students walked across the stage Friday, a number that faculty said was a large increase from the previous year.
"That's always good, because that means we've transformed more lives," said Rachel Pokrandt, president of UCC. "It's not numbers, they all are amazing, individual students. Our job is to make a difference in the community, and every one of those students represents a difference."
"It's significantly larger than it was last year, so it's really rewarding," said Steve Loosley, the chair of the UCC board. "Personally, and also for our community, to really help our community thrive. The two core parts of our mission are to help our students launch their careers and also help enrich our community, and those two things go hand in hand."
A wide variety of students made up the graduating class, with some receiving general education degrees, commonly referred to as GED's, while others received associates degrees, transfer degrees, professional certifications and graduated from apprenticeship programs.
Oli Robinson, originally from Vancouver, Washington, dropped out of high school, and never thought she would end up graduating. However, on Friday, that all changed when she officially received her GED.
"When I dropped out of high school, I was like, I don't really have much hope for nothing," Robinson said. "I never got that high school experience, so it's nice to be able to get the graduation. That's something I thought I would never get, so I'm very appreciative of it."
Dalton Pine, originally from Arizona, also received his GED, and plans to go into law enforcement after completing his associates degree at UCC, which he starts in the fall. Kelly Buzby, a military veteran and former electrician, received a transfer degree, and will continue his education at Oregon State University to pursue creative writing. Eastyn Culp and Jason Bell both received transfer degrees, but don't know where they're going to study next — for now, they just know they want to continue playing baseball, a sport they played at UCC for two years.
"It's kind of weird, it doesn't feel like it took long enough. Everything went so quickly," said Bell. "It's good to be here with our teammates, and finish UCC off."
For the students graduating Friday, the ceremony meant more than just a piece of paper or a cap and gown. It was a sign of accomplishment, and for many, a sign of hope for the future.
"Even if something as small as graduating seems super far away, if you just work toward it, it'll work out," Robinson said. "You'll get what you deserve from the work you put in."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
