Tucked between towering tree trunks, artists cozied up to their easels, dipping between earthy grays, browns, blues and greens as the annual Umpqua Plein Air event started Monday.
Paints smeared their way across the numerous canvases set up along the North Umpqua River at Whistler’s Bend Park. Cool-toned waters with smooth boulders below transferred their serene beauty onto each artist’s creation, with a hazy, smoked-filled sky making its appearance prevalent.
“I’m in the zone,” Emily Morningstar said, briefly pulling her earbud out. In that moment she was the only one nestled facing away from the water, focusing on the robust ridges of the trees ahead.
Creativity will be flowing across Douglas County, with at least 70 marked locations artists can venture to, provided by the Umpqua Valley Arts’ interactive map. The plein air event challenges artists to utilize nature as inspiration and allows for the ever-changing scenery to be captured in a single snapshot painting.
Michelle Myers is in her third year participating in the event — having had a passion for painting for the past 40 years. Beads of water flew across her hands as she switched between watercolors, cleaning her brushes.
“This is my typical medium and it’s not my typical outcome,” Myers said, layering shadows onto her canvas. “It’s kind of a warmup here today.”
Myers traveled from Keizer to try her hand at plein air art and is able to visit her daughter who lives locally.
Her reason for participating each year is, “Getting out here and just painting and having fun. Testing my abilities, shall I say, challenging my abilities." After spending just shy of an hour on her piece, with no white space left to spare, she was headed out to her next destination: Cavitt Creek.
Kyla Corbett could hardly be seen beneath the cliffside leading down to the water, using only a palette knife for her piece, scraping her paint on the canvas, mimicking the rhythm of the rolling waves.
Sandi Bonn returned to Whistler’s Bend Park this year because of her love for the river and hillside. Bonn had her chair butted against what she dubs “gnarly tree roots” — a notable favorite of hers.
“I grew up in an artist family, and then people steer you to a real job, and now I’m steering back to what my passion is,” Bonn said. “I’m really happy to be back.” For the past 10 years, she has actively been involved with art, working in printmaking among multiple other mediums.
She took a week off from work to be able to join in on the outdoor paint-out, she said it’s “a breath of fresh air” and “a really good recharge.”
Throughout the week creators will play around with their artistry, finding the nooks and crannies of Douglas County to use as a muse.
“As Bob Ross would say, ‘Pull out your two-inch brush,'" Bonn laughed, showing off her paintbrush. “No, I only use one inch. But get your big brush out — have fun.”
An opening reception, which will showcase the work artist will produce during the week, will take place from 4-7 p.m., Saturday at the Umpqua Valley Arts Center. The exhibition will be open until Oct. 27 during UVA hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.