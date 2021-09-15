The sixth annual Umpqua Strong 9K/5K fundraising run/walk will be held Sept. 25, beginning at 8 a.m. at Wildlife Safari in Winston.
Funds raised from the Umpqua Strong event will benefit various charitable causes in the names of the “Umpqua Nine,” the nine Umpqua Community College members who were killed when a gunman opened fire on a classroom within the former Snyder Hall on Oct. 1, 2015: Lucero Alcaraz, Treven Anspach, Rebecka Ann Carnes, Quinn Glenn Cooper, Kim Saltmarsh Dietz, Lucas Eibel, Jason Dale Johnson, Lawrence Levine and Sarena Dawn Moore.
Over the first five years of the event, nearly $138,000 has been raised to community organizations and scholarships.
Wildlife Safari is offering free drive-thru passes to the first 250 participants to register. This year’s event is sponsored by Northwest Community Credit Union.
Following the 9K/5K run/walk, there will be a children’s event for those ages 4-11 presented by The Family Development Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.