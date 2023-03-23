Ashley Culver (left), the programming coordinator at UVA, along with Tiffany Hokanson (center) and Joe Onek, hangs a piece featured in the 'In the Spirit of Nature' exhibit Wednesday at Umpqua Valley Arts in Roseburg.
Staff members and volunteers at the Umpqua Valley Arts Association in Roseburg were busy Wednesday preparing multiple galleries for five upcoming exhibits, which will be officially unveiled at an opening reception at 4 p.m. Friday.
The exhibits will feature a wide range of work, from local students who have never exhibited their art, to artists who have been working for decades, with ceramics, textiles, paintings, photographs, mixed-media artworks and more being featured.
“We are thrilled to open exhibits that highlight the diverse range of artists we serve at UVA,” said Emily Brandt, the executive director of Umpqua Valley Arts. “From student artists, to local and regional artists, to seasoned professional artists and emerging artists, our goal is to create an accessible exhibition platform that opens the door for all artists to share their unique voices.”
"It's kind of a magical process to see it all come to life," said Sarah Holborow, the community outreach director at UVA. "It opens the door and provides the opportunity for the community to connect."
One of the featured artists is sculptor Susan McMillan, a student from Umpqua Community College who has never featured her artwork in an exhibition.
"She really lacked confidence until somebody said, 'Hey, your work is amazing,'" said Tiffany Hokanson, the gallery director at Umpqua Community College and a volunteer at UVA. "This changed her whole outlook on life, and it's also changing the dynamic at UCC. That's what UVA does for our community that I think is so huge. It gives me chills because it's deeply meaningful in our community to have experiences like that."
McMillan's ceramic pieces will be featured as part of the "In the Spirit of Nature" exhibit, alongside prints by Christine Harrison and paintings by Dennis Worrel.
Four other exhibits will be present: "On the Verge", a group exhibition of abstract works by textile artists Amanda Miller, Diane English, and Janet Hiller; "Seeing With Your Soul", a solo exhibition of watercolor paintings by Judi Danielson; "If I Have To, I Can Do Anything", a solo exhibition of mixed-media monotypes and image transfers by Julie Anderson Bailey; and "The Promise", a group exhibition of ceramics, fine arts, photography, and graphic design from students at Roseburg High School.
The exhibit will be open from March 24 to May 26.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
