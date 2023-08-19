Umpqua Valley Arts hosts 'Young Artists en Plein Air' event, providing art supplies to children WILL GESCHKE The News-Review Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Author email Aug 19, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Isla Wishart takes part in the Young Artists en Plein Air event held Saturday at Umpqua Valley Arts in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Samantha Wengart (left) and Isaac Wengart take part in the Young Artists en Plein Air event held Saturday at Umpqua Valley Arts in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Eavie Elias takes part in the Young Artists en Plein Air event held Saturday at Umpqua Valley Arts in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Isla Wishart takes part in the Young Artists en Plein Air event held Saturday at Umpqua Valley Arts in Roseburg. Will Geschke/News-Review photos A group of children take part in the Young Artists en Plein Air event held Saturday at Umpqua Valley Arts in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Isia Wishart takes part in the Young Artists en Plein Air event held Saturday at Umpqua Valley Arts in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Samantha Wengart takes part in the Young Artists en Plein Air event held Saturday at Umpqua Valley Arts in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Umpqua Valley Arts held a Young Artists en Plein Air event Saturday, providing free art supplies to allow children to paint outdoors and kick off the Plein Air week that is set to begin Monday.Children sat outside of the Umpqua Valley Arts gallery in Roseburg, painting trees, skies and foxes during the cool morning.“It’s a way of encouraging that next generation of Plein Air artists,” said Sarah Holborow, community outreach director at UVA. “It’s encouraging youth in the community to stay creative.” Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Will Geschke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Winco Foods on track to open this fall, construction nears completion Winchester Dam: Attempts to salvage fish, dam Embrace the heat: How one man experienced Roseburg's second hottest day in history Power outages due to wildfire mitigation efforts Murder of Oakland woman under investigation Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Tropical Storm Hilary menaces Mexico's Baja coast, southwest US packing deadly rainfall Brazilian Results Brazilian Standings German Summaries German Results
