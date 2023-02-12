Umpqua Valley Christian announces Q2 honor roll WILL GESCHKE The News-Review Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Author email Feb 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Umpqua Valley Christian announces Q2 honor rollDIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian School announced its second quarter honor rolls on Feb. 7.First Grade:Aubry Kame, Bransen Caddock.Second Grade:Harper Brassart, Tractor Calhoun, Markus Castellanos, Augie Lindbloom, Everly Bean, Olivia Hanussak, Paisley Horner, Ruby Smith.Third Grade:Zachary Goble, Leny Castellanos, Sophia Jackson.Fourth Grade:Maci Wofford.Fifth Grade:Brooklyn Durham, Leto Branch.Sixth Grade: Claire Armstrong, Wade Molatore, Jace Heacock, Savannah Vogt.Seventh Grade:Reed Armstrong, Lucia Micken, Wyatt Fox.Eighth Grade:Reagan Caddock, Cash Barron, Peyton Miller, Rissa Bernhardson, Cade Downie.Ninth Grade:Trey Siemens, Titus Woodward, Emma Witt.10th Grade:Izaiah Ames, Anjel Csernak, Kendyl Elias.11th Grade:Sierra Johnson, Judah McAfee, Alli Hu, Vienna Tornell.12th Grade:Brooks Potter, Penny Lester, Aaron Phillips. Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Zoology Agriculture Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. Author email Follow Will Geschke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Roseburg man leaves gun in collection basket during suspected mental health episode What she really wants this Valentines Day Our People: Meet the Diamond Lake Resort employees who live and work there year-round Death Notices for February 8, 2023 Koppers manufacturing plant to open in Glendale Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Woman charged in crash at Texas Capitol Educators reignite passion at local conference Parades and parties kick off Mardi Gras Zelenskyy: 'No place' for Russia at Olympics WTA Generali Ladies Linz Results
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.