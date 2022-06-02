The 83rd Umpqua Valley Lamb Show will have a U.S. Olympic look to it this year. The look will be provided by the Umpqua Weavers and Spinners Guild, an organization whose 40 members enjoy working with wool.
Wool sweaters, hats and gloves like those worn by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes during ceremonies at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Olympic Games will be displayed at the weaver and spinner group’s demonstration area in Douglas Hall during Saturday’s lamb show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
“I really want to make the education connection that sheep don’t just make meat, but they also grow wool for all kinds of products,” said Diane Barrows, president of the guild.
Corienne Geddes, a member of the guild for almost 50 years, said there’s been a lot of education dispensed about lamb meat, but little about wool.
“We’re pushing the other half,” said Geddes of the wool provided by sheep. “So many people don’t understand how wool is used.”
She gave one example, explaining wool clothing is worn by firefighters and race car drivers because wool is more fireproof and doesn’t melt when hot.
When members of the guild brainstormed on how better to educate people on the value of wool, they came up with the idea of displaying the Olympic uniforms, especially since those items are made in the U.S. from Oregon-grown wool.
Jeanne Carver, owner of the Imperial Stock Ranch near Shaniko, Oregon, was contacted. Wool from that ranch’s American merino sheep is sheared annually and then processed into yarn at the Shaniko Wool Company in Maupin, Oregon.
The Imperial ranch was the first in the world to achieve certification under the voluntary Responsible Wool Standard, a program that addresses the welfare of sheep and the land they graze.
According to its website, the ranch was honored to partner with designer Ralph Lauren and to provide yarn for the Opening Ceremony uniform for Team USA at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Yarn from Imperial ranch wool was chosen again by Lauren for the ceremony uniforms for Team USA at the 2018 and 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.
“I think it’s really important to know that wool for these uniforms comes from Oregon,” Geddes said. “Ralph Lauren was one of the first to recognize that wool from the Imperial ranch and Central Oregon was better than anything that could be imported.”
Barrows added, “What we’re trying to show is that Oregon wool is valuable in the sustainable wool market.”
The uniforms are on loan from Carver and will be on display near the Umpqua Weavers and Spinners’ demonstration of spinning wool into yarn.
“A lot of people think wool is itchy and scratchy, but wool has been made much more comfortable to wear over the years,” said Denny Quinby, chairperson of the Lamb Show committee. “Wool has been used for thousands of years, and wool quality has improved and is being used more in clothing.”
The guild has had a display and demonstration at the annual lamb show since the late 1970s and for the last 12 years has done a Sheep to Shawl project to benefit the 4-H program. The members card and spin wool into yarn during the lamb show and then weave the yarn into a shawl during Douglas County Fair week in early August. The shawl is auctioned off with the final bid amount donated to 4-H.
The Lamb Show is expected to feature about 225 lambs and their 4-H and FFA owners.
The auction, which starts at 7 p.m., will be held in Douglas Hall this year due to dust issues in the barn where the auction has previously been held. The kids and their lambs will enter the building through the south door and after their time in the ring, will exit through the west door.
“Fair management and staff, despite being short-staffed, have helped us tremendously in bringing this year’s Lamb Show together,” Quinby said.
