Some of them are the size of a dish cloth, depicting flying pigs and Santa Claus. Others stretch to over 10 feet tall, filled with intricate detail.
In all, over 300 quilts will be on display at the Umpqua Valley Quilter's Guild's annual quilt show. The event begins Friday and will continue through the weekend at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
The show, entitled "Seams Like Home," is one of the largest of its kind in Southern Oregon. In previous years, it has brought nearly 1,000 people to the fairgrounds to appreciate the quilting mastery on display.
"We've found that if somebody is a first time attendee to a quilt show, they are truly amazed," said Joanne Longie, the co-chair for the quilt show committee on the Umpqua Valley Quilter's Guild. "There's kind of a stigma for quilting, that it's your old ladies doing it, old pieces of fabric, hand-me-downs, things like that. And they are just truly amazed when they see the detail and the level of quilting that people do."
Longie has been in the quilters guild for just over three years and considers herself a beginner quilter. Shirley Pyle, the other co-chair, has been a member for 15 years and said that the quilt shows bring a wide variety of talents from all over the state.
"There's all different styles, there's modern, there's ordered, there's multicolored, there's various shades of one color," Pyle said. "A person can do whatever they want. That gives you lots of freedom."
"And if you're a very creative person," Longie added. "Those creative juices can flow."
Pyle said that for her, quilting is a great way to relax while doing something productive. She sends all of her quilts to the east coast, where her grandchildren live.
"I say, when you go to bed, this is a hug from grandma," Pyle said. "Because they live on the East Coast, they don't get many hugs."
During the show, apart from the quilts on display throughout, there will be classes for those looking to learn additional quilting skills. A presentation of 12 quilts of honor to local veterans will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"Seams Like Home" will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for teens aged 13-17 and free for children under 12.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
